ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GWH. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE:GWH opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

