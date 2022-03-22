BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.11.

BL opened at $75.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $47,343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 218,032 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $22,931,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

