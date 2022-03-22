DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Get DHT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.55 million, a P/E ratio of -71.25 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 83,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 411.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DHT by 39.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.