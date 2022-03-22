JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $270.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.05.

NYSE BA opened at $185.90 on Monday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

