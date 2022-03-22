OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 372,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 870,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPK. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

