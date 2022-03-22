Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after buying an additional 177,859 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 29.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,275,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,281,000 after purchasing an additional 512,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ferro by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferro by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.12 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

