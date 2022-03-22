UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 37,097 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Triumph Group worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 109,978.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.87. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

