Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 46,815 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AROC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth $87,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth $109,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 24.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.88. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

