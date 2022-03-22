Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells 29,462 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TGT opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.05. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

