HLS Therapeutics’ (HLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

TSE HLS opened at C$15.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$13.62 and a 12 month high of C$21.37. The stock has a market cap of C$490.33 million and a PE ratio of -29.23.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.