Akumin (TSE:AKU) Now Covered by Analysts at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Akumin from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of AKU opened at C$1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$4.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$112.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.10.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

