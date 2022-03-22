Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Loop Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.
Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $30.49 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70.
In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,782 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,050,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
