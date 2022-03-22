Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Loop Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $30.49 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,782 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,050,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

