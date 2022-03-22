UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,888 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

