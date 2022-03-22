SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $150.00 at HSBC

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $265.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.60.

NYSE SE opened at $114.23 on Monday. SEA has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

