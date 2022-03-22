Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,765 by Analysts at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,840 ($24.22) to GBX 1,765 ($23.24) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.72) to GBX 1,530 ($20.14) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,514.44 ($19.94).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,048 ($13.80) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 961.15 ($12.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,778 ($23.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,223.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

In other news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.36) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($32,718.51).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

