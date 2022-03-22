Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($2.97) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.00 ($3.30) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.46) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.57) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.07) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.10 ($3.41) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.94 ($3.24).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.63) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.55).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

