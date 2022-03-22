$0.62 EPS Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. EVERTEC also posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James cut their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $950,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,236 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,677. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA grew its position in EVERTEC by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,495,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after purchasing an additional 258,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

