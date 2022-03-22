OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

ONCS opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.80.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.