MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 665.03% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

