Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.26 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 834,504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 723,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 361,853 shares during the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

