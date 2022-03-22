SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

