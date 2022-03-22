Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) versus Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Item 9 Labs and Sonendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Item 9 Labs $21.94 million 4.77 -$10.91 million ($0.16) -6.94 Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Item 9 Labs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Item 9 Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Item 9 Labs and Sonendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonendo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Item 9 Labs presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.36%. Sonendo has a consensus target price of $16.98, suggesting a potential upside of 182.53%. Given Item 9 Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than Sonendo.

Profitability

This table compares Item 9 Labs and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Item 9 Labs -52.53% -11.86% -9.82% Sonendo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sonendo beats Item 9 Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Item 9 Labs (Get Rating)

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

