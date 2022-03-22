Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.07. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

