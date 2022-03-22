Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Paysafe has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $16.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

