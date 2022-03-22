Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

REPH opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.08. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Recro Pharma ( NASDAQ:REPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 56.66% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,158,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,096 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 64.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 705,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 275,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 33.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 48,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.