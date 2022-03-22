Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

Get Markforged alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

MKFG stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,671,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Markforged by 193.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 2,808,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.