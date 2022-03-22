Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $228.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average of $216.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

