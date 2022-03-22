Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,917 shares of company stock worth $21,776,470. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.80 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

