Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EWGet Rating) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,917 shares of company stock worth $21,776,470. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.80 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.