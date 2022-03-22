Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.14.

Shares of LEN opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. Lennar has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

