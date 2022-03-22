Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

SWIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

