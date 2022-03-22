Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,853,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

