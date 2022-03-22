StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $146.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.77. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Kenneth D. Newby acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
