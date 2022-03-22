StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $146.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.77. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Kenneth D. Newby acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 31.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

