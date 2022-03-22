Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $21.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter worth about $139,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O'Caoimh and Denis R.

