Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $21.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.55.
About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
