JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TV. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.30.

NYSE:TV opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

