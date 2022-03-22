Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
AVGR stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
About Avinger (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
