Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

AVGR stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 820,377 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 797.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

