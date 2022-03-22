Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWP opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

