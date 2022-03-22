Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.84 on Friday. Evolving Systems has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 371,772 shares of company stock worth $677,526. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOL. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Evolving Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolving Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

