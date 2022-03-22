Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of HALL opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

