Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of HALL opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.70.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
