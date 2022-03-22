$72.90 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will post $72.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.27 million to $74.18 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $69.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $297.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $305.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $313.41 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $328.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

