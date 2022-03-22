Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will post $18.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.61 billion and the highest is $19.13 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $72.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $74.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of C stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

