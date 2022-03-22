UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.69) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.90) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.94) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,073 ($93.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

