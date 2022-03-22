Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

TZOO opened at $6.07 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 million, a P/E ratio of 121.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $389,349.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,975 over the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.