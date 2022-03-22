Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “
Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.
Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.
