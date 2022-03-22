Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

