Oppenheimer Upgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $270.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $231.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.