Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.23 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 427,035 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Get Armadale Capital alerts:

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, invests in and develops natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Esher, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.