Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.23 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 427,035 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.
Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)
See Also
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.