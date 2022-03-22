Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.80

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08), with a volume of 4,251,565 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £51.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.15.

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

Xtract Resources Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.