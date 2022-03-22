DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

