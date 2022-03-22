China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CHNR stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

