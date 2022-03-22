BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BVXV opened at $1.24 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

