BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
BVXV opened at $1.24 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.48.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
