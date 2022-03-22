StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Euro Tech by 30.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euro Tech by 17.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.